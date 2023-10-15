Atlanta Falcons and Kyle Pitts finally score early vs. Washington
By Nick Halden
For the first time this season, the Atlanta Falcons ended their first drive of the game with a touchdown. Not only was it Atlanta's first touchdown on their first drive of a game it was also Ridder's first career touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts.
The early touchdown felt to be a continuation of last week's drastic improvements from the Atlanta offense. A large part of this was Desmond Ridder getting on the same page as Kyle Pitts. Ridder made the throws he has missed for the first four weeks of the season and Pitts looked closer to the player we watched in his rookie season.
Atlanta's early touchdown was a beautiful touchdown pass from Ridder going over the top of two Washington defenders and putting the ball only where Kyle Pitts could go up and make the play. While we still have a long way to go this is a great trend for a player in Ridder that was dealing with a lot of pressure after failing to score ten points in two games against the Jaguars and Lions.
It appears the Atlanta quarterback has found the confidence he carries himself with off the field in his play. It isn't as simple as Ridder hitting the open receivers he was missing suddenly the quarterback is pushing the ball past the sticks making NFL-level throws he hadn't proven himself capable of making.
The touchdown to Pitts is another example of that. For Kyle, this illustrates how silly the trade suggestions were and why the slow start is likely due to injury and not a player still on his rookie deal not being the elite talent that made him a top-ten pick.
With winnable games the next two weeks against both Washington and the Titans hopefully, the first drive sets a trend as Atlanta attempts to get on a roll.