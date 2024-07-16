Atlanta Falcons are the top destination for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk's career started with him being benched by Kyle Shanahan but he has since become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
The 49ers haven't offered him the money he thinks he deserves which has resulted in a trade request. With one year left on his rookie deal, the 49ers' hands are tied. They have to trade him or else they risk losing him next offseason for a couple of compensatory picks.
This is where the Atlanta Falcons should step in. Adding Brandon Aiyuk would give them that last piece at wide receiver that they need.
Falcons should pursue 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk after trade request
The Atlanta Falcons went into the offseason with a massive need at the wide receiver position. They only had Drake London returning from last year's group and they quickly made some moves once free agency kicked off.
They signed Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III and traded for Rondale Moore.
However, there is still room for an elite receiver to be added to the mix. Considering what we think Zac Robinson's offense will look like, I don't know if they have enough at the position. Mooney, Moore, and McCloud haven't exactly lit up the stat sheet in recent years while Aiyuk has.
Obviously, it won't come cheap and the Falcons' punishment for tampering could impact this slightly. Atlanta would have to trade premium picks while also agreeing to a long-term contract for the former Arizona State receiver.
Is he a player who the team desperately needs? No, but we are here to win in 2024. His ability helps you do that and takes this offense to a whole new level.
This is an unlikely pursuit. Terry Fontenot hasn't made massive trades for players and would be more likely to target a defensive position. However, this is a move that should be strongly considered even with a big price attached.