Atlanta Falcons: The average age of the roster, position groups, and more
Here is the average age of the Atlanta Falcons roster and position groups, as well as their positions from youngest to oldest
Over the last two days, we have looked at the average age of each of the Atlanta Falcons' positions on offense and defense and then the combined age of the three prominent special teams positions (links below). Today, we will look at the average age of the roster and positional groups, and then look at each position from youngest to oldest.
The Falcons were able to add a number of veterans to what was a very young roster. The average age has spiked over the past few months but that isn't a big deal considering the Falcons still have a solid young core, which is here to stay.
The average age of the entire Atlanta Falcons roster, as it sits right now
The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of a dead period as we wait for training camp to commence on July 27th. The offseason roster is basically set. We know the majority of the players who will be on the final 53-man roster but for now, there are 90 players who have a shot to be one of those 53 players.
For now, though, we are focusing on all 90 players. Without further ado, here is the average age of the Falcons' team, along with four other positional groups:
Average age of the Falcons:
*Excludes injured RB Avery Williams (IR)*
Group
Average age
# of players
Team
26.02
91
Offense
25.87
44
Defense
26.1
42
Special teams
26.94
4
The few special teams players inflate the age of the roster by a few ticks. The average between offense and defense is 25.99 years old. Either way, the Falcons are not held down by aging players with large contracts as they have been in the past.
Average age of positional groups:
Group
Average age
# of players
Skill positions
25.82
28
Offensive line
25.96
16
Front-7
26.55
25
Secondary
25.45
17
As you can see, the Falcons have youth at the speed positions (secondary and skill positions) which is a good sign. It is generally an excellent idea to go with youth where you need speed and veterans where you need experience.
On the next slide we will sort the age of positions from youngest to oldest.