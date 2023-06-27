Atlanta Falcons: The average age of the roster, position groups, and more
Here is the average age of the Atlanta Falcons roster and position groups, as well as their positions from youngest to oldest
Atlanta Falcons positions from youngest to oldest
As previously mentioned (and linked), we have already reviewed the age of each position for the Atlanta Falcons' current 90-man roster. Their defense is a little bit older than their offense but, surprisingly, their youngest position is on the defense.
Special teams, once again, will not be included because two of the positions have only one player and the other has two. Here is the age of each position from youngest to oldest.
Falcons positions from youngest to oldest:
Position
Age
# of players
Cornerback
25.31
10
Running back
25.32
6
Wide receiver
25.37
11
Tight end
25.48
7
Linebacker
25.63
9
Safety
25.64
7
Interior offensive line
25.82
9
Offensive tackle
26.14
7
Edge rusher
26.2
5
Defensive line
27.47
11
Quarterback
27.5
3
Fullback
31.21
1
I think it is safe to say that most Falcons fans would not guess that cornerback is the team's youngest position. Personally, my guess would have been running back, so I would have been wrong by .01.
Look at the bottom six positions, those are positions where having veterans is so important. But on the flip side, youth is usually associated with speed, and having speed at cornerback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, and safety never hurts. Obviously, just because you are young, doesn't mean you are fast but it is a general principle.
Anyways, Terry Fontenot knows what he is doing and it looks like he knows about all of these analytics because it is perfectly set up, at least in my opinion.