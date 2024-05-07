Atlanta Falcons best moves of the 2024 offseason
By Nick Halden
3. Adding receiver depth
The Falcons spent last season with Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson as their projected second receiver. It was always as if Arthur Smith had an allergy to adding or using capable pass catchers. Drake London stands as the obvious lone exception the rest of the tenure has been a long line of receivers put into roles that were far bigger than your talent level.
When you have Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder throwing you the football this issue is only going to be exacerbated. This offseason Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot got to work early to attempt to fix this issue.
Ray-Ray McCloud, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore have been the biggest moves at the position thus far. Mooney and Moore should be starters with McCloud serving in a speciality role. While this isn't an all-star lineup it is far better than anything Atlanta has had since Julio Jones was traded to the Titans.
Add in Bijan Robinson and a healthy Kyle Pitts and it is easy to see how high the ceiling is for this offense. Mooney is an exciting addition and has a chance to take a huge leap forward joining a capable offense with an above-average passer.