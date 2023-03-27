Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 1-4
Week 1: New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Mykal Walker forces Mark Ingram fumble that lands right in Rashaan Evans' hands
At the moment the Falcons recovered Mark Ingrams' fumble, it felt like the Falcons were on their way to a week one win in convincing fashion. That clearly didn't happen as the game ended in heartbreak but this play by the two linebackers in red and black was excellent.
I vividly remember going yelling this as the play was progressing "yes! yes! yes! Oh no, no, no. YES YES, HAHAHA." At first, I thought it would be a tackle for loss, then I thought Ingram was going to wiggle out and pick up a first down, and then he fumbled and a celebration ensued.
The Falcons couldn't close out the game but this was still a great play by Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans—who was in the right place at the right time.