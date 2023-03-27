Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 1-4
Week 2: Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams
Best play: Troy Anderson blows up Riley Dixon and blocks punt, Lorenzo Carter picks it up and takes it for six
Following a disappointing week one and a very disappointing first half in LA, the Atlanta Falcons put in a valiant effort to almost come back and win despite being down by the infamous score of 28-3.
Just have to say, Troy Anderson absolutely obliterated the Rams punter, Riley Dixon, enroute to blocking a punt followed by Lorenzo Carter picking it up and taking it to the house to cut the deficit to eight.
It was a key play—along with Darren Halls eventual forced fumble—that almost brought the Falcons back from down 25. If Marcus Mariota would have been able to cap off the final drive, it would have been a game for the ages.