Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 1-4
4 of 5
Week 3: Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks
Best play: Richie Grant intercepts Geno Smith to seal the game
Richie Grant snagged an interception against Geno Smith to seal the first Atlanta Falcons win of the year. However, we do have to mention Grady Jarrett here because he is the reason that Geno Smith had to just heave the ball up since he forced them into a 4th and 18.
The defense really did a great job here as they forced Geno Smith off of his spot, manyda thanks to Grady Jarrett, and then they were physical with the receivers, allowing Grant to spy the ball and pick it off.
It really was a team effort to seal this game. It also ended up being almost identical to what happened the next week against Cleveland.