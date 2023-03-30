Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 15-18
Week 15: Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
Best play: Desmond Ridder threads to needle to Drake London who makes a one-handed snag
The Ridder to London connection is going to be deadly for a long time to come. We got to see it quite consistently over the final four weeks of the season. One of the more impressive plays came in the second quarter in New Orleans when Desmond Ridder rolled to his right and threw a dime to Drake London's left hand—which was all London needed.
This was quite the throw and just a nasty catch. The defensive back was all over London yet he just reached behind and caught the pass like it was nothing.
This is a glimpse of what we could see in 2023 and it is exciting. It would also be rude not to mention Tyler Allgeier's impressive 43-yard run on a toss play.