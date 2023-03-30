Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 15-18
Week 16: Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens
Best play: Drake London high points a Desmond Ridder pass in traffic
We are going right back to this connection. There was another play of theirs that I was considering as well—the high-point catch on the sideline where London somehow got his knee down. Ultimately, however, I chose this catch in traffic because of how gutsy Drake was to jump up that high with four defenders collapsing on him.
He literally just jumped over a Ravens' defender, with another one behind him who was trying to make a play on the ball but London somehow caught it and managed to avoid a huge shot. It really illustrates how great London is, and can become, at making plays on the football.
There were also a couple of defensive plays, a Tyler Allgeier run, and a field goal block by Ade Ogundeji that received consideration.