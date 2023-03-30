Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 15-18
4 of 5
Week 17: Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Bradley Pinion boots a 62-yard punt that goes out of bounds at the half-yard line
This is honestly a mind-blowing play, which is usually what it takes for a punter to make this list. Bradley Pinion booted the definition of a perfect punt. I don't understand how you can kick a ball 62 yards and get it to land out of bounds a foot away from the endzone. Put me on the 2-yard line and I couldn't even do that.
There is nothing else I can say. This was, without a doubt, one of the more impossible feats in the NFL last season.
I had to choose this over a blocked punt by Richie Grant and some ridiculous runs by Tyler Allgeier—including one where he "wasted a couple of Cardinals' tacklers."