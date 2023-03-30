Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 15-18
Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Desmond Ridder throws a deep ball to Drake London who mosses the defender
The last few weeks, without a doubt, have been the most difficult to choose—we will just call that the Desmond Ridder effect.
I went with Ridder's deep pass to Drake London, who, again, made an excellent play on the ball. Not only does he do that, but he also mosses Zyon McCollum. We would also be remised if we didn't give more credit to the quarterback for making that pass while drifting out of the pocket. It was an excellent play all around.
This helped Drake get his first 100-yard game in the NFL which was something that eluded him every week prior to week 18.
There were so many other plays to choose from, like Ridder's first (and second) touchdown pass in the NFL, Ridder scrambling every which way before throwing a completion for a fouth-down conversion, Grady Jarrett blowing up the running back in the backfield, more great Allgeier runs, or, my personal favorite, Richie Grant throwing an absolute haymaker at the football to force a Chris Godwin fumble.
Although the season may not have ended the postseason drought, there really was a lot to cheer for over the final few games as the team was making some spectacular plays.