Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 5-8
3 of 5
Week 6: San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Rashaan Evans forces fumble, A.J. Terrell picks it up and fumbles reaching for endzone where Jaylinn Hawkins recovers it for a touchdown
This play was madness, the 49ers ran the ball up the middle on a 3rd and 1 and Jeff Wilson fumbled. The football bounced to A.J. Terrell who grabbed it and sprinted for the pylon. George Kittle cut him off as he was diving for the pylon which knocked the ball from Terrell's hand, but luckily Jaylinn Hawkins was hustling as he was able to jump right on it for the touchdown.
Officially, the NFL lists Arnold Ebiketie as the one who forces the fumble but from my eyes, it looks like Evans is the one who causes Wilson to lose his grip on the ball. Either way, the Falcons got a touchdown on this play thanks to the effort of numerous players.