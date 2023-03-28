Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 5-8
4 of 5
Week 7: Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals
Best play: Marcus Mariota hits Damiere Byrd for a 75-yard touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons looked about ten steps slower than the Cincinnati Bengals to start the game. They were getting thrashed as Joe Burrow made it look easy against a banged-up defense. The Falcons finally showed life right before half as Marcus Mariota hit Damiere Byrd on the first play of the drive for a 75-yard touchdown which gave the Falcons a glimmer of hope.
Now, name another accurate deep pass by Marcus Mariota last season...
All jokes aside, this was a pretty pass for Mariota at the perfect time. Obviously, it did not end up mattering as the Bengals showed the talent gap between these two teams.