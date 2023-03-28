Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 5-8
Week 8: Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Lorenzo Carter intercepts PJ Walker and takes it 28 yards for a touchdown
You probably remember this game, it was one of the wildest games that the NFL had last year. For a game that the Falcons won, there were a lot of bad plays—mostly late in the fourth quarter and in overtime.
One play that got lost in everything was the Lorenzo Carter pick-six where he showed off his athleticism as he left PJ Walker stunned. Without this play, the Falcons likely lose that game.
Great, great play here. It would be so difficult to jump and snatch a pass that is thrown from so close. It is now the second TD by Carter in this series, don't think you expected that.