Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 9-13
Best play from each week during the Atlanta Falcons 2022 season
This will be the third edition of this series where we rank the best play of each week of the Atlanta Falcons 2022 season. This time it will cover weeks 9 through 13, which takes us to the bye week.
These five games were against the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders. Atlanta really stumbled over this stretch as they only managed one win of these games (against Chicago).
Let's get to it, starting with the home game against the Bolts.
Week 9: Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Cordarrelle Patterson TRUCKS Chargers LB Drue Tranquill for a touchdown
Honestly, this play is 50% of the reason I wanted to put together this list. Cordarrelle Patterson destroyed Drue Tranquill for the go-ahead touchdown.
While the Chargers got the last laugh, no one can deny how brutal this run was by the Falcons' do-it-all playmaker. Defenders oftentimes forget how big CP and he showed it on this run. At the time, it felt like the spark that would guide the team to a win, but they narrowly lost after fumbling a fumble recovery—figures.