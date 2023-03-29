Fansided
Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 9-13

Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Week 10: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Best play: Marcus Mariota slings a pass to Drake London who catches it in-traffic for a touchdown

Well, if this was a lowlight compilation, I would have all the options in the world. There were no clear choices in what was a clunker for the Atlanta Falcons in primetime. However, Drake London made a nice catch in-traffic for a score that pulled the Falcons within four.

These are the flashes by London that have all of us excited for his future. He is a big and tall receiver who should come down with plenty of touchdowns in his career. We can only hope that we see many Desmond Ridder to Drake London touchdowns in 2023.

Anyways, this was a solid play that was surrounded in embarrassing play. Now onto more positive vibes.

