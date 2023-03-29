Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 9-13
Week 11: Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Cordarrelle Patterson takes kickoff 103 yards for a historic touchdown
This is as easy as it gets, there is no other direction you could go with this selection. Cordarrelle Patterson changed this specific game by scoring his record-breaking touchdown on a 103-yard kickoff return.
This play was an electric play that none of us will ever forget. If Patterson wasn't already the greatest kickoff returner ever, then he proved himself to be on this play.
This also showed that the then 31-year-old is not close to being finished in the NFL. Hopefully, he will continue to rack up the return touchdowns to make his record unattainable for future returners.