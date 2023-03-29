Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 9-13
Week 12: Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders
Best play: Marcus Mariota dips defender and hits Olamide Zaccheaus for 45 yards
The ending to this game was unfortunate but at least the offense made it to the goal line. Without Marcus Mariota dipping under—while not being touched—under Daron Payne and then hitting Olamide Zaccheaus for a 45-yard catch and run, they likely would have never made it that close to winning.
It really was a nice play by Mariota. He always had a strong connection with OZ as it seemed like a weekly occurrence that the two would connect for a big play. Mariota got Payne here but ultimately the better player got the last laugh.
The loss in Washington proved to be a defining one in what was a winnable NFC South division.