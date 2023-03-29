Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 9-13
Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Marcus Mariota hits MyCole Pruitt for the lone Falcons touchdown
Sure this is a nice play, but it also shows how bland this game was for the Atlanta Falcons. Outside of this, there was really only one other option and that was when Marcus Mariota hit Drake London for a 37-yard gain. But we will go with the play that ends in six.
Again, it was a nice evasive throw by Mariota and a nice dive by MyCole Pruitt—and that is about it, nothing else you can say.
This ended up being Mariota's last game with the Falcons as he was benched in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder for the final four games, which we will cover next time.
