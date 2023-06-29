Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
Looking at the best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
2021 Falcons season: A.J. Terrell, CB
Stats: 16 games, 29 completions allowed on 66 targets (43.9%), 200 yards allowed, 3 touchdowns allowed, 47.5 passer rating against, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defensed, 81 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack
I decided to pull out all of the stats to show how dominant A.J. Terrell was in his second season with the Atlanta Falcons.
I am going to say it, this is one of the most dominant seasons we have ever seen from a player at any position in the history of the NFL. Terrell plays one of the most difficult positions and was on the league's worst defense, yet he didn't allow more than 32 yards in any game and allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 of his 16 games. It is ridiculous.
I don't know what else to say, to me it might be even more impressive than any single season that Matt Ryan or Julio Jones had—maybe, they are hard to compare considering they are on opposite sides of the ball.
Either way, Terrell gets the nod over Kyle Pitts, who almost broke the rookie tight end receiving yards record, and Foye Oluokun who had 192 tackles.