Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
2022 Falcons season: Chris Lindstrom, RG
Stats: 17 games, 1,047 snaps, 2 sacks, 1 QB hit, 6 hurries, and 9 pressures allowed, 95 overall, 93.1 run blocking, and 81.7 pass blocking Pro Football Focus grades
If you want to just use Pro Football Focus grades on the surface, Chris Lindstrom was the best player in the NFL last year, regardless of position. He owned the highest overall grade in the NFL as he earned himself a five-year extension worth $105 million, making him the first $100 million offensive guard.
Lindstrom was the key cog in what was a breakout rushing attack that pummeled every defense they went up against. Even after looking at those stats, it is hard to quantify how important Chris Lindstrom is to this Arthur Smith offense.
Outside of Lindstrom, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London both had excellent years, giving the Falcons an excellent set of young pieces moving forward.