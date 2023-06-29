Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
Looking at the best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
2013 Falcons season: Tony Gonzalez, TE
Stats: 83 catches, 859 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns
2013 was a season in which they did not have any performances by players that really stick out. Matt Ryan had a decent year but threw 17 interceptions, Julio Jones played in only five games, and the defense was underwhelming. Really it was either Tony Gonzalez, Harry Douglas, or even Matt Bryant.
Ultimately, I went with Tony G because of his eight touchdowns in what was his final NFL season. He was his usual self as he played in all 16 games, caught virtually everything thrown to him, and did not fumble once.
It says a lot that the 17-year veteran was arguably his team's best player, which further proves that he is the greatest tight end in NFL history.