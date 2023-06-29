Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
2014 Falcons season: Julio Jones, WR
Stats: 104 catches, 1,593 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns
And thus we start the dominance of the great Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones.
As mentioned in the previous slide, Julio Jones was injured in 2013 which was really crushing because he was averaging 116 yards per game, which put him on pace for 1,856 yards. But oh well, he just decided to put up nearly 1,600 yards in his first season back from the foot fracture.
It was the year when we all saw him completely dominate for a full season for the first time. He was insane and things would only get better.
Matt Ryan had a better year in 2014, Roddy White was good, Devin Hester broke the huge return record, and Paul Worrilow had over 140 tackles, but there is no debating choosing Julio Jones here.