Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
2015 Falcons season: Julio Jones, WR
Stats: 136 catches, 1,871 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns
We all thought we saw a great season from Julio Jones in 2014, but little did we know that he would somehow best his ridiculous numbers as he almost broke the 1,900 receiving yards mark.
Julio was a constant terror for defenses and every week the defenses would try their hardest to stop Julio Jones, yet they still couldn't. I mean there were points during his career where we saw him get triple teamed.
He did all of this while also being the humble star that he was. He did so much for the team and brought so many memorable moments for Falcons fans.
Outside of his dominance, Matt Ryan had his usual year, Devonta Freeman burst onto the scene as he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 14 total touchdowns, and Matt Bryant was his usual clutch self.