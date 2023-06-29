Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
Looking at the best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
2016 Falcons season: Matt Ryan, QB
Stats: 69.9% completion, 4,944 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 117.1 QBR, AP NFL MVP
When you are the Associated Press' 'Most Valuable Player' then you are going to be your team's best player for that year and that is the case for Matt Ryan who had incredible synergy with Kyle Shanahan as they flew their way to Super Bowl LI.
There is no other way to put it, Matt Ryan was incredibly unstoppable during the 2016 NFL season. His completion percentage is off the charts, he nearly threw for 5,000 yards, threw for 38 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions, and it all resulted in a 117.1 quarterback rating.
And the most impressive part was that he led his team to an 11-5 record and then wrecked the Seahawks and Packers in the divisional and championship games, followed by wrecking the Patriots for three quarters....
Outside of Ryan, Julio Jones had a phenomenal season, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for 24 TDs, and Vic Beasley had his league-leading 15.5 sacks.