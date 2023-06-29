Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
Looking at the best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
2018 Falcons season: Matt Ryan, QB & Julio Jones, WR
Matt Ryan stats: 69.4% completion, 4,924 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 108.1 QBR
Julio Jones stats: 113 catches, 1,677 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns
To be honest, I forgot how incredible Matt Ryan was in 2018. He had almost identical numbers to his MVP season but the difference was that his team only won seven games. And then there was Julio Jones who had another ridiculous season. Both Ryan and Jones deserved to be recognized here.
It really is crazy when you think about it; Matt Ryan was just as dominant in 2018 compared to 2016, yet his team won four fewer regular season games and failed to make the playoffs. It is a microcosm of how Ryan's career went.
Julio Jones neared 1,700 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns. It ended up being his final season breaking through the 1,500-yard mark.
Damontae Kazee also deserves a shoutout for being tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven.