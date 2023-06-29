Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
Looking at the best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
2019 Falcons season: Grady Jarrett, DT
Stats: 7.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 69 tackles
Grady Jarrett deserves credit for what has been his best season with the Atlanta Falcons, at least to this point.
2019 was one of the usual seasons for Grady where he had to do everything by himself due to a lack of help surrounding him. He had 7.5 sacks from the inside of the defensive line, Only Vic Beasley—yes, Vic Beasley—had more on the team with eight sacks.
Grady was also second on the team in forced fumbles, first in quarterback hits, first in tackles for loss, and fifth in tackles (first amongst defensive linemen).
Outside of Grady, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones had good seasons, and De'Vondre Campbell and Deion Jones both had 100+ tackles.