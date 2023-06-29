Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
Looking at the best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
2020 Falcons season: Calvin Ridley, WR
Stats: 90 catches, 1,374 yards, 9 touchdowns
Calvin Ridley lit up the league in what was a breakout season by him in 2020. It was the first time in a long time that we saw someone other than Julio Jones lead the Atlanta Falcons in receiving.
At the time, it was great to see someone step up for the Falcons at wide receiver. Unfortunately, this was the decline of Julio Jones as he only played in nine games. It gave the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan a legit number-one receiver even when Julio was not able to take the field. Ridley was also a touchdown machine.
As we stand now, this is the only season Ridley broke 1,000 receiving yards, but obviously, there are other factors for why that is the case. Hopefully, he can put up a similar season as a member of the Jaguars.