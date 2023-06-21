Atlanta Falcons biggest roster issue can still be fixed
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons built a great roster this off-season one that appears ready to win the NFC South and host a playoff game if Desmond Ridder is anything close to capable. Looking at Atlanta's depth chart one issue for the Falcons still stands out, however, and that is the team's rotation at receiver.
If the season started today the Falcons would be starting Drake London, Mack Hollins, and Scotty Miller. This means the Falcons are one injury away from starting Frank Darby, Penny Hart, or Hodge. This is hardly ideal when you consider the lack of depth already in the starting rotation.
Hollins has one good season and signed with Atlanta after putting together career bests but still clearly is an ideal third or fourth option.
Scotty Miller had great moments with Tom Brady and the Bucs early on before falling out of the rotation. Miller made a handful of huge plays for the Bucs but was incredibly inconsistent and didn't show enough for Brady and Tampa to keep the receiver in the starting rotation.
Drake London is the only Atlanta receiver the Falcons can count on heading into the year. Cordarrelle Patterson, Jonnu Smith, and Bijan Robinson will all help with this issue as great receiving options but they don't solve Atlanta's depth issues at receiver.
There are plenty of cheap veteran options still on the market with a possible high upside. The moves are there to be made and at worst would give Atlanta's very young receiving core veteran leadership. One possible addition could be former Falcon Julio Jones if the receiver is returning for another season.
Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins are two other possible veteran fits that would give Atlanta cheap production and veteran leadership. Whether it is a trade or a free agent signing Atlanta clearly needs to make one more move this off-season and add depth to the position.