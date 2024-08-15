Atlanta Falcons blockbuster moves continue signing veteran safety
By Nick Halden
Less than 24-hours after landing former Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon Terry Fontenot has struck again. The Falcons have reportedly signed safety Justin Simmons to a one-year deal. A move not only shoring up the Atlanta secondary but robbing New Orleans.
The Saints were the other team reportedly in the hunt for the star safety. After the injury to Hellams and Richie Grant giving little reason to believe in his capability, this was a needed move for the Falcons.
Terry Fontenot has received a healthy level of heat after spending an offseason building a Matt Ryan-era team. Great offensive depth and exciting playmakers without any established pass rushers or notable defensive additions. This was only made worse with the draft selection of Michael Penix Jr. ignoring obvious needs at pass rusher and in the secondary.
With little indication this was going to change after early preseason action the concern remained. In less than 24-hours this has dramatically shifted with the additions of Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons.
Both are players who still should be at the end of their prime seasons and give the Falcons a healthy level of production.
These moves almost wipe away the defensive concerns for Atlanta with Judon's health and the corner position being the only remaining red flags. If a surprise corner can step up behind A.J. Terrell and Judon stay healthy this is now a playoff roster.
Fontenot finally made moves on the defensive side that will give the unit a chance to support what should be a great offense. The Falcons didn't need blockbuster additions at every position group but simply a veteran piece to solidify the secondary and an established pass rusher to help Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata.
Simmons and Judon make the Falcons not only clear division favorites but if both moves work as hoped could put them in the NFC conversation. While they lack the depth of the 49ers or Lions there is now reason to believe any other matchup could fall Atlanta's way with the defense finally being given attention.