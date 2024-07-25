Atlanta Falcons bold predictions: Drake London in for a massive year?
By Arkesh Ray
Drake London scores double-digit touchdowns
Drake London only has six career touchdowns thus far, so to say he will get more than that in 2024 alone is certainly bold. However, with Kirk Cousins incoming, his stats are bound to shoot up. Before Kirk arrived in Minnesota, wide receiver Adam Thielen had 10 career touchdowns in four seasons. In 2018, his first season with Kirk, he had nine touchdowns. Since then he went on to have two seasons with 10+ touchdowns, including being third in the NFL in 2020 with 14 touchdown grabs. Kirk’s arrival also gave then-up-and-coming star Stefon Diggs his first 1,000-yard season.
The arrival of a new quarterback, along with a new offensive coordinator will see London being used in different ways. The contested-catching connoisseur should see more balls in the red zone/endzone and I see him having double-digit touchdowns as well as finally passing the 1,000-yard receiving mark.