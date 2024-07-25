Atlanta Falcons bold predictions: Drake London in for a massive year?
By Arkesh Ray
Kyle Pitts is top 3 in receiving yards among tight ends
Kyle Pitts is just three years removed from a rookie season in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards with 1,026 yards. That mark would have been first in the NFL among tight ends last season. Since then Pitts has been dealing with injury and bad QB play, along with a two-tight end system last season in which tight end two Jonnu Smith had nearly 600 yards last season.
George Kittle, the leading tight end with 1,020 yards is 30 (will be 31 in October), and depending on how the Aiyuk trade shapes up his role in the offense could be very different. If Aiyuk is traded he could see more targets, but also more defensive coverage because defenses would not have to worry about Aiyuk.
Travis Kelce, the second-leading tight end with 984 yards, is 34 (will be 35 in October) and was showing signs of slowing down before the playoffs began. In the last nine games of the regular season, he did not surpass 100 yards once and only had one touchdown. Of those games, in five he was held under 50 yards, and in six he was held under 60. He is not “washed” but he is not the same beast.
Evan Engram, the third leading tight end with 963 yards, is 29 (will be 30 in September) and his role in the Jaguars' offense will be diminished as they added two new weapons in Gabe Davis (a quality deep threat) and Brian Thomas Jr (who lead the SEC in touchdown receptions).
Pitts is only 23 (24 in October) and is getting a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins. He also loses Jonnu Smith who only had 20 fewer targets than him despite being acquired for only a seventh-round pick. New Falcons’ coach Raheem Morris said the goal is to make sure Kyle Pitts is utilized in the offense.
TJ Hockenson was second among tight ends in receiving yards last season with 914. 516 of those came in 10 games with Kirk Cousins at QB. In seven games with the Lions, Hockenson had 26 catches (less than four per game) in 10 games with the Vikings he had 60 catches (six catches per game).
With Cousins last season, he had 478 yards and three touchdowns (he only scored two without Kirk). This would put him on pace for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns, which would've given him the second-most yards in the league.
In 2015, Kirk’s best season in Washington, his tight end Jordan Reed had 952 yards (fifth most among tight ends) and 11 touchdowns (2nd most in the NFL, tied with Rob Gronkowski).
Tight ends have seen success with Kirk Cousins, Kyle Rudolph, and Tyler Conklin have registered 600+ (or near 600) yard seasons with him. Pitts, whose biggest problem has been a quarterback who can consistently get him the ball, should thrive with Cousins at the helm.