Atlanta Falcons: Breakdown & grades for Desmond Ridder's 4 starts last season
After watching all of Desmond Ridder's snaps during the final four games of the 2022 season, here is a breakdown of what I saw from the new Atlanta Falcons quarterback and how I graded him in each game
Desmond Ridder 2022 breakdown: Week 18, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
Result: Win (ATL 30, TB 17)
Stats:
- 19/30 (63%)
- 224 passing yds
- 108.2 QBR
- 2 TDs
- 2 rushes for 9 yds
- 2 sacks for -16 yds
- 1 fumble lost
- 0 interceptions
The improvements kept coming from the Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback. In his fourth and final start as a rookie, he threw for his first two touchdowns and recorded a career-high in passing yards. Granted, the Buccaneers were resting some of their players for what would end up being a clunker for them in the playoffs.
Another ugly fumble did happen in this game as he went back to uncork a pass and the ball simply fell out of his hands. That is something that probably won't happen again.
Ridder found his favorite receiver in this game as he helped Drake London have the best game of his career (London's stock should be sky-high in 2023). I had Ridder throwing one pass that was dropped and one that was recorded as an "A+ Throw."
The rookie QB went 1/1 on passes at or behind the LOS, 11/15 on short passes, 5/9 on medium passes, and 2/5 on deep passes. By my record, he was under pressure on seven passes and did not throw a single pass that should've or could've been intercepted.
While his grade might be identical to week 17, he did make improvements in his final game as a rookie.