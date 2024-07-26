Atlanta Falcons camp decisions should have alarm bells ringing
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons camp is underway and with it marks the last day without football news until next year. Whether it is camp the rest of the month or preseason in August, Falcons fans have officially made it through the darkest weeks of the year.
With camp reps have come some surprising news including who is starting in the secondary. Players many had the Falcons cutting this offseason or fighting for a depth job. It seems that isn't how the new Atlanta coaching staff currently views things.
Richie Grant and Mike Hughes being included as starters should be extremely alarming for Atlanta fans. Both players were a complete mess in coverage in the 2023 season and displaced by rookies. Clark Phillips claimed a starting role and DeMarcco Hellams claimed the starting safety role alongside Jessie Bates.
Atlanta's offseason focus was rebuilding the offense and spending the 8th overall pick on a bench piece. The lack of additions to the secondary and pass rush positions was a clear concern heading into camp.
News of Hughes and Grant both getting chances to win starting jobs only drives this concern further home. There is an argument to be made that both players should have been cut this past offseason to further cap space and add another impact player.
If the Falcons had cut both players there would likely be enough space to add current free agents Xavien Howard or Justin Simmons. Either veteran greatly improves your secondary depth and gives you a higher ceiling without blocking young talent.
This is the type of approach Atlanta should have taken with the secondary. Opting to completely ignore the position and start day one of camp with Grant and Hughes as starters is a choice.
One that should be sparking a healthy amount of concern among Atlanta fans. This serves as a reminder as well that this team has taken a huge step forward but has a long way to go to be considered a true contender.