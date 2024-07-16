Atlanta Falcons camp will start season long quarterback debate
By Nick Halden
The long offseason is almost at its end for Atlanta Falcons fans. Atlanta rookies will report to training camp on July 18th with the rest of the team following on July 25th. This marks the end of what has been a long and somewhat controversial offseason for Atlanta.
Fans will have their first look at Michael Penix Jr. and the quarterback debate can begin in earnest. That is what the Falcons have set themselves up for this offseason. Every camp throw is ready to be dissected and discussed as to why Penix is or isn't ready to start.
It is an unfortunate quarterback debate the Atlanta front office jumped into with both feet and no obvious regret. It sets Kirk Cousins up for possible failure with each missed pass or turnover a cause to call for the Atlanta rookie.
The Atlanta Falcons camp and preseason will be defined by the quarterback position
A more accurate debate to watch in camp and preseason is Michael Penix Jr. vs. Taylor Heinicke. Penix has far more natural talent, however, Heinicke has the obvious advantage of experience and chemistry with his teammates.
Watching whether or not Penix can win the backup job behind Cousins will be telling as to where he is in his development. Cousins' only path to avoiding this debate is playing at a borderline MVP level and returning Atlanta to the playoffs.
Anything less will have a portion of Atlanta fans and perhaps the media debating whether the grass could be greener. No matter how it plays out this is why adding Penix this offseason has caught so much heat.
It speaks to a team lacking conviction they have gotten the answer right in either player. Failing to put the full focus of the offseason behind either star is a mistake that Atlanta will pay the price for throughout the season.