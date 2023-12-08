Atlanta Falcons can almost clinch the NFC South with sweep of the Buccaneers
If the Atlanta Falcons can continue their success against division rivals on Sunday, then they will be close to clinching their first division title since 2016
It has been seven years since the Atlanta Falcons have been the champs of the NFC South—far too long. Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could prove to be their biggest game since they played the Eagles in the playoffs in 2017.
With a win, the Falcons can destroy the hopes of the Buccaneers and Saints and be well on their way to being the champs of the South.
Atlanta Falcons can significantly boost chance of winning the division on Sunday
If there has been one thing that the Atlanta Falcons can be proud of, it is their record against their division. They have beaten each team and will be looking to pull off their first sweep on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They will be hosting the Buccaneers and if they win, then they will easily be the favorite to win the NFC South.
Not only would they drop the Buccaneers two games back but they will also guarantee that they will, at least, finish the season with the best divisional record and a better head-to-head record against Tampa. The Saints might then become the biggest threat.
While the Saints and Buccaneers would still have a chance if the Falcons win on Sunday, it would require a lot of things to go their way.
Considering how those two teams have looked recently, I don't know that they would have a shot.
With a loss on Sunday, the Falcons would still be right there but they wouldn't have that big cushion. The Falcons and Bucs would be tied in the win-loss area and divisional record. At that point, the tie-breaker would go to record against common opponents.
Winning on Sunday is another pivotal point in the season. While the Buccaneers have a much tougher schedule down the stretch with games against the Packers and Jaguars (possibly without Trevor Lawrence), you do not want to rely on that. Win and you should find yourself with a division title shortly.