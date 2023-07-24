Atlanta Falcons can't count on Caleb Huntley this season
By Nick Halden
Among pleasant surprises for the Atlanta Falcons last season Caleb Huntley would have to rank near the top of the list. The back became a surprise contributor and looked to be on his way to carving out a consistent role before dealing with an Achilles injury that cost him the rest of the season and put him on the PUP list to start the 2023 season.
While the timetable for Huntley to return is still unknown it is safe to expect Atlanta to add another depth option at the position. With Avery Williams likely done for the year the Falcons will need a fourth depth option that can step up if Huntley is unable to return and injury strikes.
Caleb is a great option long-term as a depth piece but considering the history of Achilles injuries and how long it often takes to rebound can't be counted on this season. Atlanta should go into the season with another emergency option despite having three great starters in Robinson, Allgeier, and Patterson already on the roster.
Huntley finished the year with 388 rushing yards despite starting the season as a depth option. Averaging 4.8 yards per carry with a punishing run style Huntley will work his way back into Arthur Smith's rotation once healthy.
Expectations for the Falcons shouldn't be adding a player that will make the roster but an option for the practice squad or to take carries in the preseason. With Huntley and Williams both out this becomes all the more important to save the legs of Atlanta's top three backs.
Robinson, Allgeier, and Patterson should all have very limited touches considering the workload that Arthur Smith's offense will give all three in the 2023 season. Look for the Falcons to make a move soon adding at least one option before the preseason kicks off.