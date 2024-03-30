Atlanta Falcons cannot consider drafting Georgia's Brock Bowers
By Nick Halden
If Arthur Smith was still running the Atlanta Falcons there is no question who the first-round selection would likely be. Brock Bowers is an elite weapon that Smith would target and promptly use to block for his third receiver and second running back.
With the last three seasons in mind is there a potential top-ten prospect that screams Arthur Smith more than Brock Bowers? Joking aside Bowers is an elite player that is going to transition easily to the next level. His ability to run routes and find an extra gear at his size is elite. He was incredible to watch at Georgia in key in the team's run to a back-to-back title.
With that said, there is no way Atlanta can consider drafting a tight end inside the top ten again. Not knowing that there will be an edge prospect on the board they can select or trade back for. The only two players that should drop and make Atlanta reconsider are Marvin Harrison Jr. and Joe Alt.
Even in that unlikely scenario, the Falcons should be thinking about trading back and still taking an edge rusher. As fun as it might be to think about adding Brock Bowers to Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London, it would be a dumb decision.
With Kirk Cousins under center, the Falcons have more than enough offensive weapons to compete with any offense in the league. What they lack are the defensive pieces to prevent the team from needing to score 30-points every week to win.
That problem starts with their lack of ability to get to the quarterback. With Kirk Cousins signed for the next four-years the next most important problem for Atlanta is finding a pass rush. One could argue that this is closely followed by depth in the secondary.
Atlanta could roll into week one with their current offensive depth chart and have every reason to feel they are in a great position. As tempting as Brock Bowers might be there is no circumstance in which Atlanta can consider making him their first-round selection.