Atlanta Falcons catch a huge break in week 9 matchup with Vikings
The Atlanta Falcons will host the Minnesota Vikings in week 9 and the Vikings will be without one of the best players in the league
The Atlanta Falcons have been a pleasant surprise for most while the Minnesota Vikings have been a huge disappointment to all. Those two teams are set to play in the first week of November and the Falcons won't have to worry about one of the best players in the league.
Justin Jefferson sustained a hamstring injury this past week and he has now been placed on injured reserve, meaning he won't be eligible to play against the Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons won't have to worry about Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in week 9
This season has been a season in which the Atlanta Falcons have been able to avoid some key players like David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, David Montgomery, Taylor Decker, Zay Jones, etc.
Now, in an even bigger way, the luck will continue as the Falcons won't have to defend the best receiver in the NFL, Justin Jefferson. The Vikings have placed Jefferson on injured reserve making him inactive for the next four games. The fourth game happens to be the Falcons game.
When we saw this early-November matchup on the calendar everyone's first instinct was to worry about covering Justin Jefferson. Not having to go against the top Vikings WR is a big deal and gives the Falcons a much better shot at winning.
A.J. Terrell has been fantastic and has the talent to shut anyone down. He no longer has to cover the elite receiver and can focus on Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn.
While you always want to go against the best, the Falcons should still be glad that they don't have to worry about the top receiver in the game.
It won't be surprising if the Vikings offense takes a huge downturn because they have a big problem at the receiver position now.