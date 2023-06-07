Atlanta Falcons clearly aren't trading Cordarrelle Patterson
By Nick Halden
With the NFL off-season over and two long months before we begin to see preseason, rumors and trade suggestions will be a lot of the focus of the NFL news cycle. This was the case in a recent article that suggest the Atlanta Falcons trade, Cordarrelle Patterson.
Trading Patterson only makes sense if you aren't paying close attention to what the Falcons are doing this off-season and the offense that Arthur Smith wants to run. Huntley suffered a serious injury and cannot be counted on leaving the Atlanta backfield with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson with Avery Williams as the depth option.
While the reasoning of Atlanta trading Patterson with two starting running backs rostered on rookie contracts could make sense at first glance it discounts what Patterson can do at other positions and what the veteran means to the fanbase.
Patterson has quickly become a fan favorite both for how he carries himself on and off the field. Patterson is the exact type of player that Fontenot and Smith are building their roster around. Moving on from a player that has often been your offense over the last two seasons would be extremely foolish.
Atlanta lacks depth at receiver a position Patterson played at a high level in the 2021 season and one the veteran is likely to return to. With so little depth after Drake London, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Patterson become the second or third option at the position.
His ability to create plays is far too valuable to this offense to consider parting ways. Cutting Patterson saves only $4.5 million. Atlanta couldn't come close to adding a player of Patterson's ability or value at this price. A player who has clearly carved out a great role in Smith's offense and isn't going to be dealt. It simply doesn't make sense for either side and would be a huge cause for concern heading into the 2023 season.