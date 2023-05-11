Atlanta Falcons clearly given an advantage against the Jaguars
By Nick Halden
One of the games that have been released is the Atlanta Falcons' week four matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Falcons were expected to go to Jacksonville the game will be a part of the NFL's international matchups with the Falcons and Jaguars playing in London in week four.
While it isn't in typical primetime for a large portion of its viewers it is a standalone game that will give both young teams a chance to show the NFL they aren't to be taken lightly. While Jacksonville clearly has the advantage at quarterback Atlanta's roster depth and rushing attack have to be taken seriously and will give them a chance against one of the clear contenders of the AFC.
There is also the aspect here of Atlanta not having to face the week four heat in Jacksonville instead of facing the Jaguars in what equates to a road game for both sides. Not only does Atlanta now avoid the early Florida heat but the Falcons will have an even playing field against one of the few teams that will clearly be favored over Atlanta.
While Jacksonville is very familiar with London the Falcons have played there already as well and have more of an advantage than if they were heading to Jacksonville.
This is also a great early test for the Falcons playing one of the few tough opponents on the schedule within the first four weeks. The Jaguars clearly have an argument as the toughest team Atlanta will face speaking both to the team that Jacksonville is and the weak schedule Atlanta has in front of them.
The early schedule release is clearly great news for the Falcons with a standalone game and giving Atlanta a far better chance against a team that will be one of the top playoff contenders in a stacked AFC.