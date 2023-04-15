Atlanta Falcons clearly had one choice at quarterback this off-season
Even for the Atlanta Falcons fans that don't believe in Desmond Ridder looking at the Atlanta off-season objectively, the team had no other choice. With a roster that needed to be re-stocked Atlanta couldn't afford the cost of spending what Carolina did to move up to target C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Looking into free agency was the team supposed to overspend for Jimmy G. or Derek Carr? The trade market offered an aging Aaron Rodgers who was unlikely to want to land in Atlanta or a fit for Fontenot on an overpriced contract. This leaves names like Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz perhaps on the market but is there any faith that either player is a proven upgrade over Desmond Ridder?
If we are being completely objective Atlanta's best and only move this off-season was to build a complete roster and bring in a capable backup (Taylor Heinicke) looking to make a push at the position next season if Ridder isn't the answer.
Next season's free agent and draft classes at the position are far more interesting and would fit Arthur Smith's offense. Add in the Falcons' improved roster and the 2024 season is the time for Atlanta to make a big splash at quarterback if Ridder isn't the answer the second-year quarterback appears to be.
A large part of this is based simply on the fact Marcus Mariota was left in the starting lineup far too long and Atlanta didn't draft Ridder in the first round. Change either of these two things and it seems very likely that the perspective on Ridder and Atlanta's quarterback situation is very different. Speaking to the power of perception that surrounds when quarterbacks are taken and how much of a chance they deserve based on when they were selected. Ridder was the only choice for Atlanta this off-season and is clearly going to prove many pundits wrong in the 2023 season.