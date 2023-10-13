Atlanta Falcons clearly have one move to make before the trade deadline
By Nick Halden
Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons made their first trade of the season earlier this week adding former Rams receiver Van Jefferson. The move is one that speaks to what this team believes they are capable of this season and a front office that is going to remain engaged and active until the trade deadline.
For the first time since Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have taken over the Atlanta Falcons will be buyers. While the roster is solid overall there is one clear position for the team to address with edge rusher still not getting the needed sack numbers for a good defense to take the next step.
Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter have both played well overall and been great in run support, however, neither player is getting to the quarterback consistently. Atlanta is missing an elite edge rusher and that is something the team should keep a close eye on with two teams standing out that could choose to move on from their stars.
The Vikings are the obvious team that could move Danielle Hunter considering the ugly start the team has gotten off to. All veterans will likely be considered as possible trade chips and Hunter in Atlanta would make sense for both sides.
Another headline name the Falcons should at least reach out about is a player they will face this week in Chase Young. Young didn't have his fifth-year option picked up and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this at the end of the season.
If Washington believes this is another lost season the pass rusher could become one of the prized trade chips of the season. While there are a myriad of other veteran names the Falcons could choose to target these are the best two fits and the players that would push Atlanta's defense over the top.
The difficult part for Fontenot and Atlanta will be trading away draft picks for rental players when this team isn't a Super Bowl contender. However, they are a playoff-level team in a weak NFC with a clear need for an elite edge rusher. Fontenot has to at least consider making a move at the position that would give the team a better chance to win the division and perhaps become a playoff threat.