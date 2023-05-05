Atlanta Falcons clearly the best landing spot for Corey Davis
Corey Davis has been a favorite to land with the Atlanta Falcons all off-season and that will only increase now that Aaron Rodgers and his preferred receivers are moving to New York. Davis is obviously the odd man out and is expected to be on the move before the season kicks off.
Atlanta is the likely landing spot based not only on their lack of a second receiver but the clear connection between Arthur Smith and Davis. Corey has had at least 491 receiving yards every year of his career since the 2018 season with two years being well over 800 receiving yards.
This is all Atlanta needs from a second receiver who is a capable option, not a star player. With an offense that is going to be primarily focused on the run and Atlanta's top targets established in Kyle Pitts and Drake London all Atlanta needs from their second receiver is reliability.
For Davis, this is simply moving on from a team that clearly has far too many players in front of a more accomplished receiver. This is understandable based on the Rodgers move and bringing receivers with him. However, if you're Davis it is clearly time to move on, and reuniting with Arthur Smith and filling the biggest roster need left for Atlanta makes sense.
Atlanta has options in free agency but none that offer the clear production that Davis would bring to Atlanta. The remaining options in free agency are players at the end of their careers or looking for a fresh start after a failed signing.
Outside of DeAndre Hopkins who now seems an impossibility Davis is the best fit for Atlanta left on the market and fans shouldn't be at all surprised to see the former Titan back with Arthur Smith before the season kicks off.