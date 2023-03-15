Atlanta Falcons clearly winning free agency so far
The Atlanta Falcons are only two days into free agency and already have reason to believe they have built an improved and complete roster. Outside of adding a second edge rusher and receiver, the roster is clearly upgraded with huge additions in free agency including adding Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Taylor Heinicke, and bringing in Kaden Elliss
Atlanta was able to retain Kaleb McGary, Lorenzo Carter, Bradley Pinion, and Chris Lindstrom as well extending each player. McGary's contract in particular was a great move for the Falcons considering the terms in comparison to the rest of the market. Terry Fontenot has wasted no time completing this roster free Atlanta's approach moving forward.
Being so aggressive early on in free agency will allow the Falcons to sit back both in free agency and the draft hunting for bargain deals and able to take the best player on the board in the first round of the draft.
With it appearing that there is a great possibility four quarterbacks will be taken in the top ten there is a growing chance that Atlanta's top ten pick could see Jalen Carter or Will Anderson fall to 8th and give Atlanta a chance to make another huge impact on the defensive line. The flip side of that is Atlanta could opt to make the unpredictable move selecting Quentin Johnston or Bijan Robinson to complete the offense.
Either move could be argued as a mistake but with what the Falcons have already accomplished in free agency they are free to take whoever they believe to be the best player and best fit on the board. Extending McGary and Lindstrom makes it unlikely the Falcons will draft an offensive lineman with any potential pick inside the top ten bringing considerable risk.
No matter which direction the team chooses to go it is clear they are have free agency thus far making the perfect mix of high impact moves without signing contracts that will put the team back in the position they were in two seasons ago.