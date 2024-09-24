Atlanta Falcons continue to expose the Chiefs aren't what they once were
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Bengals have all exposed concerns about the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet all three teams sit in a far more desperate position with the Chiefs finding ways to win in each game. While 3-0 is far from the playoffs it appears the magic still hasn't worn off for Kansas City.
However, this doesn't mean the Chiefs don't have major cause for concern. This is again a team that is completely reliant on their DC creating turnovers and bending but refusing to break. Against the Falcons this was on full display with Mahomes throwing an interception to Justin Simmons and tossing multiple balls that could have been picked.
Atlanta proved this Kansas City offense is far from Super Bowl contention
Despite their record, what the Chiefs are proving is just how far they are winning their third straight Super Bowl. The Falcons are without their most impactful linebacker and have no pass rushing threat outside of Matthew Judon. Yet this team went toe-to-toe with the champs and was a bad playcall and missed pass interference from pulling off the upset.
While the Chiefs deserve immense respect for finding a way to win all three games this team doesn't deserve the respect they once did. It isn't Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes carrying this team anymore but a dominant defense that benefitted from Atlanta losing two offensive linemen.
Kansas City no longer has an offense that is going to blow anyone away. It is Rashee Rice and Mahomes against the world. Travis Kelce looks his age and the rest of the Kansas City receivers are depth pieces or gadget players.
Make no mistake, the Chiefs are still a tough out and their undefeated record speaks to this. However, the point here remains flawed Bengals and Falcons rosters are showing you that this team is no longer untouchable. Come playoff time if this is the Chiefs team that shows up we will have a new Super Bowl champion for the first time in the last three seasons.