Atlanta Falcons continue to hype Desmond Ridder as their starter
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons front office and roster have all been very supportive of Desmond Ridder this off-season making it clear they believe the second-year player is the quarterback of the future. While Ridder's first four games were underwhelming the talent is certainly there and Desmond is set up with as easy a role to play as any quarterback in the league.
In Arthur Smith's offense, everything is going to be built around Atlanta's three running backs. Add in two elite targets in Drake London and Kyle Pitts and it is clear the path won't get any easier for Ridder.
Atlanta is going to very quickly know this season what Ridder is or isn't capable of. With a terrible division and a last-place schedule, everything is perfectly falling Ridder's way heading into the 2023 season.
The best quarterbacks he will be matched up against in 2023 are Kirk Cousins and Trevor Lawrence. Far more often Ridder will be facing below-average starters or bridge quarterbacks that shouldn't be able to put a lot of pressure on the Atlanta offense.
If Desmond Ridder is going to be a starting quarterback in this league this is the season he will prove it. There isn't a more ideal schedule or offensive system in the league for the Atlanta signal caller.
Ridder finished his first four starts with 708-passing yards and 2-touchdowns showing a great ability to read the field and protect the football. While Ridder lacks elite arm strength his ability to make the right reads and decisions will have to be what carries him much as they did for Atlanta's last franchise quarterback Matt Ryan.
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have made it clear they believe in Desmond Ridder not only to start the season but as Atlanta's next franchise quarterback after losing Ryan a season ago.