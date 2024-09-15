Atlanta Falcons continue to insist Kirk Cousins is fully healthy
By Nick Halden
Since last Sunday's18-10 loss to the Steelers, each Atlanta Falcons news day seems to bring a new piece of news of why Kirk Cousins is fully healthy. Atlanta's coaching staff and Kirk Cousins himself both insist the quarterback is healthy and simply dealing with a new playbook and shaking off the rust of a long layoff.
Whether it is videos of Kirk Cousins throwing on the run or taking snaps under center the Falcons are doing their best to demonstrate the veteran's health. While this very well could be the case it is still an indictment of Atlanta's decision-making.
If Kirk Cousins is simply rusty why didn't the Atlanta Falcons value preseason reps?
If the Atlanta Falcons quarterback is simply rusty and needs to gain confidence it should have happened in the preseason. Raheem Morris and the Atlanta coaching staff put zero importance on the practice games holding out all of their starters and cutting nearly every preseason standout.
This is overlooked if the Falcons get off to a hot start and Kirk Cousins looks comfortable within Zac Robinson's offense. However, with how unhealthy Cousins appeared to be last Sunday, Atlanta's defense of their quarterback works against their decision-making.
It suggests putting a lack of importance on winning Week 1 knowing Philly and Kansas City were looming each of the next two weeks. If Cousins is healthy and simply needs reps and time to gain confidence it is an organizational failure to not have your $180-million dollar quarterback ready to start the season.
Regardless of what the tape says about where Kirk Cousins is the Falcons are doing everything within their power to prove their starting quarterback healthy. In truth, nothing will change many opinions until the results on the field change.
This means Kirk Cousins having a big game in Philly or pulling an upset over the Chiefs. Until either of those things happen the questions and calls for Michael Penix Jr. will continue. Cousins was brought here to change Atlanta's continual losing. Until that happens or Cousins plays well questions about the deal and the veteran's health will persist.