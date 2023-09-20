Atlanta Falcons continue to struggle getting the ball to Kyle Pitts
By Nick Halden
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons are winning, and at the end of the day that is all that matters. However, it is fair to point out that if you're not utilizing your best players to their full ability there is room for improvement. The way that the Falcons are winning isn't maintainable without this improvement and that starts in the passing game and getting Kyle Pitts the football.
Throw away last season and blame the lack of production from Kyle on Marcus Mariota and a coaching staff that didn't trust their quarterback. Two games into this season and Kyle has one big catch on the year and only 4 catches for 59 yards.
Atlanta and Arthur Smith must do a better job getting Pitts the ball early in games and at least opening up the threat of one of their better weapons. There are two reasons for Kyle's early lack of production this season.
The first is the obvious inexperience from Ridder and how limited he was in the first game pushing the ball down the field. The second is needed time for the players to build chemistry and for Ridder to learn to have the trust in Pitts that Matt Ryan did in his rookie season.
Pitts isn't a player that needs much separation at all to make a play. As we saw in week one you simply need to put the ball in his zip code for the big tight end to make a play on the ball. While the early lack of production is concerning in some ways it should be expected when you consider the situation and the existing chemistry Ridder has with Drake London.
This is a learning process for the young quarterback and as he improves each week so will Kyle Pitts and his production. Despite what fantasy football pundits may think this isn't a Kyle Pitts problem but a team that still is getting its offense on the same page and working to build trust between a young quarterback and who should be his best target.
The numbers and plays will come for Kyle it simply is a matter of time for a player that is far too talented not to put together a bounce back year.